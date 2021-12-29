Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

