Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $109,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

FIVE opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

