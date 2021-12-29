Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

