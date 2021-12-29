Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TME. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

NYSE TME opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

