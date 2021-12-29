Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

CSCO stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

