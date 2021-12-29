Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €60.96 ($69.27) and last traded at €61.68 ($70.09). Approximately 140,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.74 ($70.16).

BC8 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.38 ($107.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

