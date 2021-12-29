Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $416,669.30

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $416,669.30 and $357.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

