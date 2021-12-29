Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.21 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Beam has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $62.50 million and $8.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017696 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,235,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

