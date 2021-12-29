Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,593.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $579,380.26 and $10,593.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00033042 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars.

