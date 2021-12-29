Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,883 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.17% of Vistra worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,220. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

