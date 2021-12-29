Bbva USA Sells 453 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,907.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,765.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

