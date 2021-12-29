Bbva USA Sells 2,100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bbva USA cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,088.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,057.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

