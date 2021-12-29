Bbva USA Has $2.25 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average of $398.57. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

