Bbva USA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 161.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

