Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 3.12% of Barrick Gold worth $1,001,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

