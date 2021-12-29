Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE V opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $419.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

