Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 7,165 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

BIV stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

