Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.