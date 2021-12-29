Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 12,850 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

