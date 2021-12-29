Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

