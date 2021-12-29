Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.94

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.69. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 92,728 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

