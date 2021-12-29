Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $5.23

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $184.11 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00010993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007049 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

