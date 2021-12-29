bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $198,557.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $32.03 or 0.00067628 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $576,471.97 and $198,557.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

