Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 115,391 shares.The stock last traded at $164.77 and had previously closed at $164.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Balchem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

