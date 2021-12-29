Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.