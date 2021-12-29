Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYLA. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of AYLA opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

