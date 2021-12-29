Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

