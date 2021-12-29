Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $25.61

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $24.85. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

