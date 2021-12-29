Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $658,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

