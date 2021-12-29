Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $110.23 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $110.23 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

