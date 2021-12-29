Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.38. 13,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,277,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

