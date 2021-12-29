AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head-To-Head Review

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.86 -$608.06 million N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 4.27 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

SkyWater Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.24%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats AU Optronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

