AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 719,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,605,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,595,000 after acquiring an additional 512,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 206.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.