Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atotech by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATC opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

