ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -1,133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $634.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATN International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of ATN International worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

