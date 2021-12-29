Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.43 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 880,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,739,000 after buying an additional 229,483 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

