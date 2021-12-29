ATB Capital Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TA opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

