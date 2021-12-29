ATB Capital Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
Shares of TA opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
