Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $420.00

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.65), with a volume of 60489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.44).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.59) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.11. The stock has a market cap of £580.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,746.34).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

