AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

