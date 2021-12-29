Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,023.38

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,023.38 ($27.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,990 ($26.75). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.75), with a volume of 140,574 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.62) to GBX 2,470 ($33.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.95) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($34.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,917.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,021.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.66), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($613,246.04).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

