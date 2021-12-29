Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

