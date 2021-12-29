Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,041 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $246.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $247.29.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

