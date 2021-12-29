Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,488 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

