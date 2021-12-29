Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,863 shares of company stock valued at $64,792,804 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

