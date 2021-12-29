Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

