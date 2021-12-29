Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 574 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of UHS opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.