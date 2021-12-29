ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 334,752 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

