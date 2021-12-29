ASE Technology (ASX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX):

12/28/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

12/27/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/8/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. "

Shares of ASX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 329,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 334,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

