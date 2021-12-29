Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.00 ($7.96).

AT1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €5.37 ($6.11) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.76 and its 200-day moving average is €6.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($5.91) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.