Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 3 shares.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,060 shares of company stock worth $457,804. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.